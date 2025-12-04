This week on "Sunday Morning" (Dec. 7)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

Mug shots of Otto Kuehn, taken at the maximum security federal penitentiary in Leavenworth, where he began serving a 50-year sentence for espionage in 1942. From "Family of Spies"/Celadon Books

COVER STORY: "Family of Spies": Christine Kuehn discovers her grandfather's Nazi past

In 1994 Christine Kuehn received a letter that revealed a family history from which her father had tried to shield her: Christine's grandfather, Otto, was a Nazi spy who was the only person tried and convicted for the bombing of Pearl Harbor. David Martin talks with Kuehn about her German family conducting World War II-era espionage, a tale she recounts in her new book, "Family of Spies."

For more info:



ALMANAC: December 7

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Techno Claus (whose nom-de-plume is David Pogue) returns to "Sunday Morning" with holiday gift ideas for fans of gadgets. CBS News

'TIS THE SEASON: 2025 holiday gift ideas from Techno Claus

Who dresses as St. Nick and speaks an odd brogue? Why, it's Techno Claus, a.k.a. David Pogue! He offers "Sunday Morning" viewers his valuable tips for the gadget lovers on your gift-giving list.

Tilly Norwood is not real, but an "actress" created via artificial intelligence. CBS News

TECH: AI actress Tilly

Jo Ling Kent reports.

For more info:

Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley and Ed Sullivan are seen backstage at "The Ed Sullivan Show" in 1956. Graceland Archives

BOOKS: Elvis and the Colonel

Elvis Presley biographer Peter Guralnick's latest book, "The Colonel and the King," is the story of a partnership that rocked popular culture. Anthony Mason talks with Guralnick at Graceland about how Colonel Parker's marketing savvy and enduring loyalty helped the King get his crown. Mason also talks with Parker's friend, actor George Hamilton, who witnessed Parker's gambling addiction that threatened his partnership with Presley.

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



WORLD: Venezuela

Lilia Luciano reports.



HARTMAN: Francine the Cat



Correspondent Tracy Smith with actor Ethan Hawke at Sardi's. CBS News

MOVIES: Ethan Hawke on "Blue Moon," and taking nothing for granted

The songwriting team of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart helped put the "great" in the Great American Songbook. But Hart's heavy drinking led to the end of their partnership. In the new movie "Blue Moon," Oscar-nominee Ethan Hawke plays a heartbroken Hart reduced to watching Rodgers gain even greater fame collaborating with Oscar Hammerstein II. Hawke talks with Tracy Smith about the challenging role of Hart; his own youthful ambitions; and about joining the faces on the walls of the legendary Broadway watering hole Sardi's.

To watch a trailer for "Blue Moon" click on the video player below:

For more info:

"Blue Moon" (Sony Pictures Classics) is in theaters

"The Lowdown" on FX and Hulu

Thanks to Sardi's, New York City



THESE UNITED STATES: The Marshall Plan

After World War II, much of Europe lay in ruins, with food supplies running thin, and communism on the march. Secretary of State George C. Marshall argued that, rather than retreat into isolationism, the United States should help its European allies – and enemies – rebuild. Seth Doane reports on how the Marshall Plan not only helped stabilize post-war Europe, but also ushered in an economic boom for America – and a new era of cooperation among nations.

Novelist Jan Karon with correspondent Faith Salie. CBS News

BOOKS: Jan Karon

Faith Salie reports.

For more info:



NATURE: Florida





WEB EXCLUSIVES:

GALLERY: Pearl Harbor - Day of Infamy

Remembering December 7, 1941, when a Japanese air attack on Hawaii pulled the U.S. into World War II.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

"Sunday Morning": About us

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter/X; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; Bluesky; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!

Do you have sun art you wish to share with us? Email your suns to SundayMorningSuns@cbsnews.com.