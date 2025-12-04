This week on "Sunday Morning" (Dec. 7)
COVER STORY: "Family of Spies": Christine Kuehn discovers her grandfather's Nazi past
In 1994 Christine Kuehn received a letter that revealed a family history from which her father had tried to shield her: Christine's grandfather, Otto, was a Nazi spy who was the only person tried and convicted for the bombing of Pearl Harbor. David Martin talks with Kuehn about her German family conducting World War II-era espionage, a tale she recounts in her new book, "Family of Spies."
- "Family of Spies: A World War II Story of Nazi Espionage, Betrayal, and the Secret History Behind Pearl Harbor" by Christine Kuehn (Celadon Books), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
ALMANAC: December 7
'TIS THE SEASON: 2025 holiday gift ideas from Techno Claus
Who dresses as St. Nick and speaks an odd brogue? Why, it's Techno Claus, a.k.a. David Pogue! He offers "Sunday Morning" viewers his valuable tips for the gadget lovers on your gift-giving list.
TECH: AI actress Tilly
BOOKS: Elvis and the Colonel
Elvis Presley biographer Peter Guralnick's latest book, "The Colonel and the King," is the story of a partnership that rocked popular culture. Anthony Mason talks with Guralnick at Graceland about how Colonel Parker's marketing savvy and enduring loyalty helped the King get his crown. Mason also talks with Parker's friend, actor George Hamilton, who witnessed Parker's gambling addiction that threatened his partnership with Presley.
- "The Colonel and the King: Tom Parker, Elvis Presley, and the Partnership that Rocked the World" by Peter Guralnick (Little, Brown & Co.), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
- peterguralnick.com
- George Hamilton on Instagram
- Thanks to Graceland, Memphis, Tenn.
PASSAGE: In memoriam
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.
WORLD: Venezuela
MOVIES: Ethan Hawke on "Blue Moon," and taking nothing for granted
The songwriting team of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart helped put the "great" in the Great American Songbook. But Hart's heavy drinking led to the end of their partnership. In the new movie "Blue Moon," Oscar-nominee Ethan Hawke plays a heartbroken Hart reduced to watching Rodgers gain even greater fame collaborating with Oscar Hammerstein II. Hawke talks with Tracy Smith about the challenging role of Hart; his own youthful ambitions; and about joining the faces on the walls of the legendary Broadway watering hole Sardi's.
To watch a trailer for "Blue Moon" click on the video player below:
- "Blue Moon" (Sony Pictures Classics) is in theaters
- "The Lowdown" on FX and Hulu
- Thanks to Sardi's, New York City
THESE UNITED STATES: The Marshall Plan
After World War II, much of Europe lay in ruins, with food supplies running thin, and communism on the march. Secretary of State George C. Marshall argued that, rather than retreat into isolationism, the United States should help its European allies – and enemies – rebuild. Seth Doane reports on how the Marshall Plan not only helped stabilize post-war Europe, but also ushered in an economic boom for America – and a new era of cooperation among nations.
BOOKS: Jan Karon
- "My Beloved: A Mitford Novel" by Jan Karon (G.P. Putnam's Sons), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
The Mitford Museum, Hudson, N.C.
GALLERY: Pearl Harbor - Day of Infamy
Remembering December 7, 1941, when a Japanese air attack on Hawaii pulled the U.S. into World War II.
