Ethan Hawke on "Blue Moon," and taking nothing for granted The songwriting team of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart helped put the "great" in the Great American Songbook. But Hart's heavy drinking led to the end of their partnership. In the new movie "Blue Moon," Oscar-nominee Ethan Hawke plays a heartbroken Hart reduced to watching Rodgers gain even greater fame collaborating with Oscar Hammerstein II. Hawke talks with Tracy Smith about the challenging role of Hart; his own youthful ambitions; and about joining the faces on the walls of the legendary Broadway watering hole Sardi's.