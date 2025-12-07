2025 holiday gift ideas from Techno Claus
Techno Claus (who looks suspiciously like correspondent David Pogue) emerges from the fireplace, as is his wont every year at this time…
It's Techno Claus, back for my visit this year,
'Cause breakin' and enterin' – that's my career.
The hours are lousy; the pay isn't great,
My business is basically carryin' freight!
But still, I get pleasure – yes, this much I grant –
Suggesting cool gifts with a technical slant.
Zukuco Bluetooth Beanie Hat ($15)
I got a few buddies. And some of dese guys,
They wake and go running before the sun's rise.
I really don't see the appeal, truth to tell;
It's cold and it's dark and it's boring as hell!
But this keeps you warm, and it lights up the way,
It's even got speakers – just pair and hit "Play"!
The audio quality's shockingly clear
For this little money? It's excellent gear.
TinyTV 2 ($60)
When I feel like watching "a little TV"
I'm thinking of this one. Just right for a flea!
It really does work – with clear picture and sound,
For doll houses, hamsters, or walkin' around.
You load your own movies; there is a remote.
For too much TV, it's a sweet antidote.
Clicks iPhone Keyboard Case ($140)
Can't say many folks miss the BlackBerry much
Except for that pleasure of typing by touch.
Like, nobody ever loves typing on glass,
A problem this iPhone case tackles with class.
The point is more accurate typing, perhaps
Plus cool keyboard shortcuts for launching your apps!
PVO Mini Projector ($60)
These tiny projectors shine light on the wall –
A concept, admittedly, not new at all.
But this one? The showstopper here is the price.
For kids' rooms or dorm rooms, it's quite a device.
You plug in your phone or your laptop or stick,
And there are your movies or games – pretty slick!
Wyze Duo Cam Pan ($70)
Now this little guy gives an excellent view:
It's not a security camera – it's two!
The one sees your room or the yard, nice and wide
The other, you move, up and down, side to side.
It notifies when something catches its sight.
Use indoor or out; there's a speaker and light.
30 Second Dance Party Button ($20)
This button just sits there, but give it a push
And everyone present starts shakin' their tush!
You're gonna look down on it. Call it a "toy."
But trust me – it's pure pandemonium joy!
DJI Neo Drone ($199)
We all know that drones are some dazzling tech,
But pricey, and fragile, and complex as heck.
But this one takes off from the palm of your hand,
Then follows and films you, completely unmanned!
Or specify one of these other flight routes
And marvel: it hovers or circles, and shoots.
No phone, no controller; when it's time to land,
This cute little thing touches down on your hand!
Well, sorry folks – look at the time; I should split.
I got 98 million more chimneys to hit!
So that'll conclude this year's gift-givin' pitch
And good timing! The suit is beginning to itch!
Story produced by Lucie Kirk. Editor: Lauren Barnello.