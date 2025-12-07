2025 holiday gift ideas from Techno Claus

Techno Claus (who looks suspiciously like correspondent David Pogue) emerges from the fireplace, as is his wont every year at this time…

It's Techno Claus, back for my visit this year,

'Cause breakin' and enterin' – that's my career.

The hours are lousy; the pay isn't great,

My business is basically carryin' freight!

But still, I get pleasure – yes, this much I grant –

Suggesting cool gifts with a technical slant.

The Zukuco Bluetooth Beanie Hat also has a built-in microphone. CBS News

Zukuco Bluetooth Beanie Hat ($15)

I got a few buddies. And some of dese guys,

They wake and go running before the sun's rise.

I really don't see the appeal, truth to tell;

It's cold and it's dark and it's boring as hell!

But this keeps you warm, and it lights up the way,

It's even got speakers – just pair and hit "Play"!

The audio quality's shockingly clear

For this little money? It's excellent gear.

TinyCircuits' TinyTV 2, with a 1" screen, comes preloaded with videos, and also allows you to download or stream films via USB-C. CBS News

TinyTV 2 ($60)

When I feel like watching "a little TV"

I'm thinking of this one. Just right for a flea!

It really does work – with clear picture and sound,

For doll houses, hamsters, or walkin' around.

You load your own movies; there is a remote.

For too much TV, it's a sweet antidote.

The Clicks iPhone Keyboard Case features ergonomic keys that mimic a BlackBerry. CBS News

Clicks iPhone Keyboard Case ($140)

Can't say many folks miss the BlackBerry much

Except for that pleasure of typing by touch.

Like, nobody ever loves typing on glass,

A problem this iPhone case tackles with class.

The point is more accurate typing, perhaps

Plus cool keyboard shortcuts for launching your apps!

The PVO Mini Projector also has Bluetooth 5.4 audio. CBS News

PVO Mini Projector ($60)

These tiny projectors shine light on the wall –

A concept, admittedly, not new at all.

But this one? The showstopper here is the price.

For kids' rooms or dorm rooms, it's quite a device.

You plug in your phone or your laptop or stick,

And there are your movies or games – pretty slick!

The Wyze Duo Cam Pan has a 360° pan and 180° tilt, which you can control with your phone. CBS News

Wyze Duo Cam Pan ($70)

Now this little guy gives an excellent view:

It's not a security camera – it's two!

The one sees your room or the yard, nice and wide

The other, you move, up and down, side to side.

It notifies when something catches its sight.

Use indoor or out; there's a speaker and light.

The 30 Second Dance Party Button brings the beats, you bring the moves. CBS News

30 Second Dance Party Button ($20)

This button just sits there, but give it a push

And everyone present starts shakin' their tush!

You're gonna look down on it. Call it a "toy."

But trust me – it's pure pandemonium joy!

The DJI Neo Drone's Subject Tracking mode allows the drone to lock onto its target and follow. CBS News

DJI Neo Drone ($199)

We all know that drones are some dazzling tech,

But pricey, and fragile, and complex as heck.

But this one takes off from the palm of your hand,

Then follows and films you, completely unmanned!

Or specify one of these other flight routes

And marvel: it hovers or circles, and shoots.

No phone, no controller; when it's time to land,

This cute little thing touches down on your hand!

Well, sorry folks – look at the time; I should split.

I got 98 million more chimneys to hit!

So that'll conclude this year's gift-givin' pitch

And good timing! The suit is beginning to itch!





Story produced by Lucie Kirk. Editor: Lauren Barnello.