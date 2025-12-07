Colombian fishermen express fears over lethal U.S. strikes Since the Trump administration began launching strikes against alleged drug vessels off the coasts of South America, killing at least 87 people, some fishermen in Santa Marta, Colombia, say their way of life is under attack. Lilia Luciano talks with relatives of Alejandro Carranza, who never returned from sea following a U.S. strike on September 15; Rear Admiral Carlos Oramas, commander of Colombia's naval forces in the Caribbean; and Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice, who questions the legality of the strikes.