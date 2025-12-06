From the archives: Architect Frank Gehry Frank Gehry, one of the towering figures in architecture in the last century, died on Fri., Dec. 5, 2025 at age 96. Watch four reports on Gehry from the "Sunday Morning" archives, including, from 2002, a profile by Scott Pelley; from 2006, Serena Altschul looked at Gehry's jewelry line; from 2022, Gehry talked with Bill Whitaker about his creative process; and from 2020, Gehry discussed his contested design for the Eisenhower Memorial, in Washington, D.C., with Rita Braver.