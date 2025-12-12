This week on "Sunday Morning" (Dec. 14)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: What makes for a great Christmas song?

The most popular and enduring Christmas songs, from "Jingle Bells" to "All I Want for Christmas Is You," share many traits, according to musicologist Joe Bennett. He talks with David Pogue about the most common songwriting components that make a great Christmas classic. Then, Pogue tries his hand at composing a holiday song, "The Sound of Christmas," which is given its world premiere performance by Broadway star Kerry Butler.

For more info:



ALMANAC: December 14

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Pastry chefs put their unique touch on the Bûche de Noël, a traditional French holiday treat. CBS News

'TIS THE SEASON: Bûche de Noël: A traditional Christmas treat

Created in France in the late nineteenth century, Bûche de Noël is a favorite Christmas delicacy: a rolled chocolate cake that is a little piece of art. Alina Cho talks with food historian Loïc Bienassis about the dessert's origins, while pastry chef Mickaël Marsollier discusses variations on the traditional Bûche.

For more info:

A portrait of English novelist Jane Austen (1775-1817). Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

BOOKS: Jane Austen at 250: Celebrating a writer still inspiring new chapters

Her enduring romances, including "Pride and Prejudice," "Sense and Sensibility," and "Emma," made British writer Jane Austen one of the brightest names in literature – and the beloved subject of a yearlong celebration marking the 250th anniversary of her birth. Seth Doane visits Bath, England, the setting for two of the Regency Era author's six novels, and talks with Devoney Looser, author of "Wild for Austen." Doane also visits the set of a forthcoming miniseries inspired by Austen's characters, "The Other Bennet Sister."

For more info:



U.S.: Steps of Faith: How Jason Sudeikis and friends brought hope and charity to amputees

Twenty years ago, when Kansas City musician Billy Brimblecom Jr. was diagnosed with cancer, he went through 13 rounds of chemotherapy, and ultimately lost a leg. One of his oldest friends, former "SNL" and "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis, rallied to his cause, helping raise funds to pay for a prosthetic leg. Since then, Sudeikis, Brimblecom and friends have held an annual fundraiser, called Thundergong, that has helped more than 2,000 amputees all over the country pay for prosthetics through the Steps of Faith Foundation. Lee Cowan reports.

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



U.S.: What are the prospects for laid-off workers?

In 2025, more than 1.1 million Americans were laid off from their jobs, the most since the 2020 COVID pandemic. The layoffs were in numerous industries, by companies of all sizes, even as corporate profits remain high. Elaine Quijano talks with business experts who discuss why companies resort to layoffs and the psychological damage caused by firings, and why artificial intelligence is not filling those jobs – yet.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Fear of flying: Faith Salie on Secretary Duffy and the pajama resistance

When Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy admonished air travelers who didn't "dress up" for their flights, flyers responded – by wearing pajamas. Faith Salie looks at what travelers think of the Secretary's flight of fancy.

Correspondent Tracy Smith with actors Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, the stars of "Song Sung Blue." CBS News

MOVIES: Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson on the musical alchemy of "Song Sung Blue"

In their new movie, "Song Sung Blue," Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson play Mike and Claire Sardina, the real-life musical impersonators who sang as Neil Diamond and Patsy Cline. Jackman reveals to Tracy Smith how he "discovered" his co-star (watching her sing on "CBS Sunday Morning"!) and their shared chemistry, while Hudson talks about playing a less glamorous role.

To watch a trailer for "Song Sung Blue" click on the video player below:

For more info:

"Song Sung Blue" (Focus Features) opens in theaters December 25

Old Mates Pub, New York City



WORLD: Eulogies speak to heroism, as Ukrainians bury their war dead

In the Ukrainian city of Lviv, time literally stops as three fallen warriors are laid to rest. Holly Williams reports on how the city mourns its heroes – praising their sons' courage, while channeling their grief into Ukraine's ongoing defense against Vladimir Putin's invaders.



'TIS THE SEASON: A guide to "Made in America" holiday gifts, state by state

The Made in America Holiday Gift Guide promotes products made in America – from cowboy hat racks produced in Wyoming, to giant stuffed animals from South Carolina. The list includes more than 150 companies from all 50 states. Luke Burbank talks with some of the small business owners for whom being included in this year's gift guide feels pretty close to a Christmas miracle.

For more info:



NATURE: Snow in South Dakota



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

'TIS THE SEASON: 2025 holiday gift ideas from Techno Claus

Who dresses as St. Nick and speaks an odd brogue? Why, it's Techno Claus, a.k.a. David Pogue! He offers "Sunday Morning" viewers his valuable tips for the gadget lovers on your gift-giving list.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

"Sunday Morning": About us

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter/X; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; Bluesky; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!

Do you have sun art you wish to share with us? Email your suns to SundayMorningSuns@cbsnews.com.