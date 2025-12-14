Steps of Faith: How "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis and friends brought hope to amputees Twenty years ago, when Kansas City musician Billy Brimblecom Jr. was diagnosed with cancer, he went through 13 rounds of chemotherapy, and ultimately lost a leg. One of his oldest friends, former "SNL" and "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis, rallied to his cause, helping raise funds to pay for a prosthetic leg. Since then, Sudeikis, Brimblecom and friends have held an annual fundraiser, called Thundergong!, that has helped more than 2,000 amputees all over the country pay for prosthetics through the Steps of Faith Foundation. Lee Cowan reports.