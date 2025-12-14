Fear of flying: Faith Salie on Secretary Duffy and the pajama resistance

The holiday travel season is upon us. But before you head to the airport, consider these thoughts from our Faith Salie:

Hey, I just have one little thing for you to add to your holiday to-do list: dress up for your next flight.

Yep, "dressing with respect" for air travel is on the wish list of Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy. He understands dressing up, because he's worn so many hats: star of the reality show "The Real World," a Congressman, a Fox Business co-host, and a champion lumberjack.

So, he knows a thing or two about ... transportation.

Anyway, Secretary Duffy recently announced, "We want to push people, as we come into a really busy travel season: ... dress up, bring civility back to travel." Specifically, he's requesting we don't wear pajamas to fly.

Well, my fellow frequent flyers and I have a specific request of our own: please reverse last month's Department of Transportation decision that airlines no longer have to reimburse air travelers for major delays. See, if we're going to have to be stranded for 12 hours because of a cancelled flight AND our airline is not going to give us a hotel room, or even a meal, we might want to be extra comfy in our PJs.

Americans don't want fashion police; they want flights that take off and land on time, safely. And maybe a free checked bag.

Secretary Duffy notes that there's been a 400% increase of in-flight kerfuffles since 2019. I get that he wants us to demonstrate respect, but I also want to offer ALL my respect to this dude for his toe dexterity.

The DOT even put out a video called "The Golden Age of Travel Starts With You," with Frank Sinatra singing "Come Fly With Me." But, you can't watch it anymore; the video has been taken down because of the Golden Age of Music Copyright Laws.

Let me land this plane: I just don't buy that dressing better means behaving better.

I'll make a deal with you, Secretary Duffy: If you can get the man who uses the restroom before me to put the seat down and the kid behind me to stop kicking my seat, I'll wear my wedding gown the next time I fly. And I'll bring a boutonnière for your tux!

PS: I remember the Golden Age of Travel. It smelled like smoke.

Passengers light up cigarettes on board a Transocean Air Lines Boeing 377 Stratocruiser in the mid-1950s. Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images



