Jane Austen at 250 Her enduring romances, including "Pride and Prejudice," "Sense and Sensibility," and "Emma," made British writer Jane Austen one of the brightest names in literature – and the beloved subject of a yearlong celebration marking the 250th anniversary of her birth. Seth Doane visits Bath, England, the setting for two of the Regency Era author's six novels, and talks with Devoney Looser, author of "Wild for Austen." Doane also visits the set of a forthcoming miniseries inspired by Austen's characters, "The Other Bennet Sister."