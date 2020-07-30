This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 2)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: The great broadband divide

High-speed Internet access has been the foundation of work, school, commerce, church services, and even doctor's visits during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is great … IF you have high-speed Internet. Yet, about half of Americans do not. David Pogue reports on the broadband divide in our country, where for many high-speed internet is either unavailable or unaffordable.

In addition to "The Sibley Guide to Birds," David Sibley has produced a variety of regional field guides and books on bird behavior and tips for birdwatchers.. CBS News

ART: For the birds: Illustrator David Sibley

David Sibley has been called the most important illustrator of birds since John James Audubon or Roger Torey Petersen, and his "Sibley Guides to Birds" have sold more than two million copies. Rita Braver finds out how the bird fancier became one of the most respected and successful chroniclers of avian life. (Originally broadcast November 17, 2019.)

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: David Sibley: Growing up as a birder

Illustrator David Sibley, famed for the bestselling "Sibley Guide to Birds," talks with correspondent Rita Braver about his youthful interest in bird-watching, and how being the son of a noted ornithologist, Yale professor Fred Sibley, led to his career.

MUSIC: Linda Lavin: "I've worked more in these 2.5 months than I have in 2.5 years"

Actress and singer Linda Lavin says that, since the pandemic began, she has been busier than ever – from releasing a new album to performing weekly online concerts and starring in a series of comedic YouTube videos. The star of the classic sitcom "Alice" tells correspondent Mo Rocca that much of her success involves the fact that she has always advocated for herself.

A vanilla orchid. CBS News

POSTCARD FROM MADAGASCAR: The flavorful story of vanilla

In recent months worldwide sales of vanilla, a key ingredient in the cakes and cookies being baked by those sheltering at home, have doubled. Correspondent Seth Doane traveled to the island of Madagascar – which supplies 80% of the world's vanilla – to find out why growing and harvesting vanilla pods is so labor-intensive, and why much of this valuable cash crop (which can be worth more by weight than silver) sometimes ends up on the black market.

SOCIAL DISTANCING: Hugs

In the time of social distancing because of COVID, we are missing out on one of the most important facets of human interaction: hugging. Contributor Luke Burbank talks with experts about how the physical act of giving and getting a hug can boost our oxytocin hormone levels, and how we can still get a good hug when we really need one.

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on living in a time warp

The calendar may say it's August, but the comedian isn't buying it, 'cause he's still trapped in a routine of doing the same things he did months ago.

Singer Tanya Tucker, whose latest album, "While I'm Livin'," is nominated for four Grammy Awards. CBS News

MUSIC: Tanya Tucker

Since the ripe old age of 13, Tanya Tucker has had nearly two dozen Top-40 albums. And after more than 50 years on stage, her latest album, "While I'm Livin'," has gotten the best reviews of her career (and won two Grammy Awards earlier this year). CBS News' Bob Schieffer sits down with the singer who was once country music's wild child, and whose voice has never had more to offer than it does today. (Originally broadcast January 5, 2020.)

You can stream Tanya Tucker's "While I'm Livin'" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

Correspondent Lee Cowan with CBS' George Schweitzer. CBS News

TELEVISION: Let George do it

George Schweitzer, the chairman of marketing at CBS and a passionate chronicler of the network's history, has spent decades promoting a network that has been an integral part of his family. He gave correspondent Lee Cowan a tour of his memorabilia-filled office, and talked lore about CBS history, from Captain Kangaroo to David Letterman.

Christopher David stands his ground as federal officers from the Department of Homeland Security beat him with batons, before pepper-spraying him. Zane Sparling, Portland Tribune/Twitter

COMMENTARY: Navy vet Christopher David speaks on Portland protests

Christopher David, a Navy veteran who stood up to a beating by camouflage-wearing officers at a Portland Black Lives Matter demonstration in July, talks about why he chose to confront federal agents about violating their oath to the Constitution, and why he thinks the deployment of such forces in American cities is a "slippery slope."

NATURE: Great Smoky Mountains National Park

