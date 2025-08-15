This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 17)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

In her 2015 watercolor "Landscape of Change," artist-scientist Jill Pelto incorporated data points representing changes in sea level, declines in glacier volume, rising global temperatures, and an increase in the use of fossil fuels. Jill Pelto

COVER STORY: Capturing the melting of glaciers, with data and art

For more than 40 years, glaciologist Mauri Pelto has been measuring the shrinking glaciers in the rugged North Cascade Mountains of Washington State. He's been joined by his daughter, artist-scientist Jill Pelto, whose watercolors provide another view of the drastically-changing landscape, as the effects of human-caused climate change on glaciers becomes even more starkly apparent. Correspondent Ben Tracy reports. [Produced in partnership with Climate Central.]

ALMANAC: August 17

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

An installation view of "Rashid Johnson: A Poem for Deep Thinkers," at the Guggenheim New York. David Heald; © Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation

ARTS: Rashid Johnson on art as a source of potential joy

Artist Rashid Johnson has used multiple media and materials to create works that examine race, masculinity, identity, aesthetics, and (he says) his own anxiety. Now, Johnson's career is the focus of an exhibition at the Guggenheim New York, "A Poem for Deep Thinkers." Correspondent Alina Cho reports.

Stephanie Courtney (Flo, the Progressive Insurance saleswoman), Dean Winters (Allstate's Mayhem), and Deanna Colon (the singing and dancing Jardiance drug-taker) talk about their fame as pitch people. CBS News; Allstate; Jardiance

TV: Becoming a TV commercial icon

You know them as Flo, the Progressive Insurance saleswoman; Mayhem, the human embodiment of disasters covered by Allstate; and the unstoppable dancer from the Jardiance diabetes drug ads. Correspondent David Pogue talks with actors Stephanie Courtney, Dean Winters and Deanna Colon about how becoming nationally famous via TV commercials has (or hasn't) changed their lives. (Original air date: Feb. 9, 2025.)

Icelandic singer-musician Laufey. CBS News

MUSIC: Laufey on creating her own sound

Whimsical and romantic, the music of Icelandic singer and cellist Laufey Lín Bing Jónsdóttir, or Laufey, blends pop, jazz, classical and bossa nova – a "mishmash," she calls it, which has led to sold-out shows, bestselling albums, and a Grammy Award. With her third album, "A Matter of Time," being released this week, she sits down with correspondent Tracy Smith to discuss her musical tastes; her reaction to the response of young fans; and the thrill of singing a duet with Barbra Streisand of a song she composed, "Letter To My 13-Year-Old Self."

To hear Laufey performing "Silver Lining," from her album "A Matter of Time," click on the video player below:

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

A desk parked on top of a hill in the high desert of West Texas offers hikers a contemplative overlook. CBS News

NATIONAL: A desk with the greatest view

In the late 1970s, a group of university students in west Texas, wanting a place to study with a view, hauled a desk to the top of Hancock Hill (elevation: 4,900 feet), in the town of Alpine. Today, the desk is a pilgrimage for hikers seeking a meditative place, who leave behind messages in the desk's notebook. Correspondent Janet Shamlian reports on what has become a unique travel destination

THESE UNITED STATES: America's first cash crop

Tobacco had been cultivated and smoked by Native Americans for centuries before Christopher Columbus introduced it to Europe. Jane Pauley reports on how growing tobacco became America's first cash crop – and ingrained in the nation's culture for generations.

Correspondent Conor Knighton with actor Adam Scott, star of "Severance." CBS News

TV: "Severance" star Adam Scott

Actor Adam Scott (who previously starred in the sitcom "Parks and Recreation") is the Emmy-nominated lead in the critically-acclaimed Apple TV+ series "Severance," about workers at a mysterious corporation whose brains are altered to create distinctly separate personalities in and out of the office. He talks with correspondent Conor Knighton about his 30-year path to this head trip of a series, and what it took for him to pull it off. Knighton also talks with director Ben Stiller about how the surreal show came together.

To watch the opening titles of "Severance" click on the video player below:

WORLD: The summit

CBS News chief political analyst John Dickerson offers perspective on Friday's high-stakes summit between President Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia.



TECH: A robotics activist's remarkable crusade

Twenty-two years ago, Silicon Valley executive Henry Evans had a massive stroke that left him mute and paralyzed from the neck down. But that didn't prevent him from becoming a leading advocate of adaptive robotic tech to help disabled people – or from writing country songs, one letter at a time. Correspondent John Blackstone talks with Evans about his upbeat attitude and unlikely pursuits.

NATURE: Providence Canyon in Georgia





