Extended interview: Laufey In this web exclusive, the Icelandic singer and instrumentalist Laufey Lín Bing Jónsdóttir, who records under the name Laufey, talks with "Sunday Morning" correspondent Tracy Smith about the ambiguity she finds while composing music. She also discusses going viral during the COVID pandemic by posting her performances of jazz standards online; the blurring of genres; and becoming a bridge for younger audiences to explore traditional jazz and classical, as she records music while playing piano, guitar and cello. She also performs "Dreamer," from her album "Bewitched."