Capturing the melting of glaciers, with data and art For more than 40 years, glaciologist Mauri Pelto has been measuring the shrinking glaciers in the rugged North Cascade Mountains of Washington State. He's been joined by his daughter, artist-scientist Jill Pelto, whose watercolors provide another view of the drastically-changing landscape, as the effects of human-caused climate change on glaciers becomes even more starkly apparent. Correspondent Ben Tracy reports. [Produced in partnership with Climate Central.]