Watch CBS News

"Severance" star Adam Scott

Actor Adam Scott (who previously starred in the sitcom "Parks and Recreation") is the Emmy-nominated lead in the critically-acclaimed Apple TV+ series "Severance," about workers at a mysterious corporation whose brains are altered to create distinctly separate personalities in and out of the office. He talks with correspondent Conor Knighton about his 30-year path to this head trip of a series, and what it took for him to pull it off. Knighton also talks with director Ben Stiller about how the surreal show came together.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue