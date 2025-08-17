"Severance" star Adam Scott Actor Adam Scott (who previously starred in the sitcom "Parks and Recreation") is the Emmy-nominated lead in the critically-acclaimed Apple TV+ series "Severance," about workers at a mysterious corporation whose brains are altered to create distinctly separate personalities in and out of the office. He talks with correspondent Conor Knighton about his 30-year path to this head trip of a series, and what it took for him to pull it off. Knighton also talks with director Ben Stiller about how the surreal show came together.