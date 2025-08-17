Watch CBS News

Laufey on creating her own sound

Whimsical and romantic, the music of Icelandic singer and cellist Laufey Lín Bing Jónsdóttir, or Laufey, blends pop, jazz, classical and bossa nova – a "mishmash," she calls it, which has led to sold-out shows, bestselling albums, and a Grammy Award. With her third album, "A Matter of Time," being released this week, she sits down with correspondent Tracy Smith to discuss her musical tastes; her reaction to the response of young fans; and the thrill of singing a duet with Barbra Streisand of a song she composed, "Letter To My 13-Year-Old Self."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue