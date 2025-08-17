Laufey on creating her own sound Whimsical and romantic, the music of Icelandic singer and cellist Laufey Lín Bing Jónsdóttir, or Laufey, blends pop, jazz, classical and bossa nova – a "mishmash," she calls it, which has led to sold-out shows, bestselling albums, and a Grammy Award. With her third album, "A Matter of Time," being released this week, she sits down with correspondent Tracy Smith to discuss her musical tastes; her reaction to the response of young fans; and the thrill of singing a duet with Barbra Streisand of a song she composed, "Letter To My 13-Year-Old Self."