8/17: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Ben Tracy meets a father-and-daughter team who use data and art in their study of melting glaciers. Also: Conor Knighton sits down with “Severance” actor Adam Scott; Tracy Smith profiles the Icelandic singer and instrumentalist Laufey; David Pogue meets some iconic stars of TV commercials; Alina Cho interviews artist Rashid Johnson; John Dickerson reports on the aftermath of the Trump-Putin Summit; and Janet Shamlian tells the story of a unique pilgrimage for hikers in West Texas – a desk perched on top of a hill overlooking the high desert.