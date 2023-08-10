This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 13)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: The art of Banksy's secrets

Putting together the first authorized exhibition in 14 years of works by the anonymous street artist Bansky required extensive planning and a cover story to hide its true identity until it opened, unannounced, in Glasgow this summer. Correspondent Seth Doane explores the art and the mysteries of Banksy's world, including the continued speculation about the artist's true identity, a closely-held secret for decades.

For more info:

Conor Knighton's photo of a humpback whale fluke during a trip off Monterey. Conor Knighton

NATURE: Ready for their closeup: Identifying individual humpback whales online

The website happywhale.com collects photos that whale watchers take of the tails of humpbacks, helping ID and track specific whales around the world. Conor Knighton reports.

For more info:



ALMANAC: August 13

"Sunday Morning" looks at important historical events on this date.

Since 1980 vocalist Dave Gahan and guitarist-keyboardist Martin Gore have been performing as Depeche Mode, which formed out of the band Composition of Sound. Jake Barlow/CBS News

MUSIC: The latest act for Depeche Mode

Luke Burbank reports.

You can stream "Memento Mori" by Depeche Mode by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

GALLERY: Summer music heats up 2023

For more info:

An aerial view shows destroyed homes and buildings in historic Lahaina, in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii, August 10, 2023. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

SUNDAY JOURNAL: Hawaii wildfires

Jonathan Vigliotti reports.



PASSAGE: In memoriam



A nonalcoholic cocktail with AMASS Riverine. CBS News

BEVERAGES: A new trend is brewing: Nonalcoholic beers & mocktails

In recent years, nonalcoholic beer sales have increased 70%, and no good cocktail list is complete without a few "mocktails." "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks about the latest "sober-curious" trends with New York Times' chief wine critic Eric Asimov, who samples some tasty beverages, no alcohol required. (This story was originally broadcast November 20, 2022.)

RECIPE: Berry'd in Hops Mocktail by Cameron Winkelman

For more info:





COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on the "complex process" of keeping his kids' cellphones charged

For most of us, the memory of discovering an uncharged phone is seared into our consciousness. Just not Jim Gaffigan's children.

For more info:



HISTORY: Morgan Freeman on rescuing a Black WWII tank battalion from obscurity

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman is narrator and executive producer of the History Channel documentary "761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers," about one of only a few African American tank battalions that saw combat in World War II, at a time when the armed forces were still segregated. He talks with CBS News national security correspondent David Martin about the importance of bringing the story of the 761st to light.

To watch a trailer for "761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers" click on the video player below:

For more info:



Novelist and National Book Award winner Tess Gunty. CBS News

BOOKS: Tess Gunty on "The Rabbit Hutch" and the collaboration between reader and writer

She is the breakout talent whose debut novel, "The Rabbit Hutch," won Tess Gunty the National Book Award for fiction. The novel, set in a downtrodden city inspired by her hometown of South Bend, Indiana, follows young adults who have aged out of the foster care system without having found a "forever" family. CBS News' Robert Costa talks with the 30-year-old author about her own background – both similar and different from her protagonist's – and about her passionate advocacy for the craft of novel writing.

For more info:



AWARDS: Red carpet at the Opals, the Oscars of the engineering world

Since 1960 the American Society of Civil Engineers has hosted the Opal Awards, a black-tie gala where members honor the engineers behind some of the world's most ambitious projects. Correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports from the red carpet, and talks to the year's biggest winner, Ron Klemencic, lead engineer of a Seattle building project using an innovative new construction technique called SpeedCore.

For more info:



HARTMAN: Friends indeed



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

GALLERY: Summer music heats up 2023

Live performances are in full swing this summer. Scroll through our concert gallery, featuring pictures by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographers Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.

HERE COMES THE SUN: Author Rose Styron and photographer Ansel Adams' work (Video)

Author Rose Styron sits down with Mo Rocca to discuss her memoir "Beyond This Harbor," James Lapine's documentary "In the Company of Rose" and how she learned to read. Then, Conor Knighton visits the de Young Museum in San Francisco to learn more about the exhibit on Ansel Adams' work.

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2023

A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!