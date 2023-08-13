Watch CBS News

8/13: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Seth Doane explores the art world mysteries of Banksy. Also: Luke Burbank sits down with Dave Gahan and Martin Gore of the band Depeche Mode; Robert Costa interviews prize-winning novelist Tess Gunty; Conor Knighton goes whale-watching, online; David Martin talks with Morgan Freeman about the history of a Black tank battalion in World War II, the subject of Freeman's new documentary; Kelefa Sanneh samples some non-alcoholic libations; and Kris Van Cleave hits the red carpet at the Opal Awards – the Oscars of the engineering world.
