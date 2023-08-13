Writer Tess Gunty on "The Rabbit Hutch"

She is the breakout talent whose debut novel, "The Rabbit Hutch," won Tess Gunty the National Book Award for fiction. The novel, set in a downtrodden city inspired by her hometown of South Bend, Indiana, follows young adults who have aged out of the foster care system without having found a "forever" family. CBS News' Robert Costa talks with the 30-year-old author about her own background – both similar and different from her protagonist's – and about her passionate advocacy for the craft of novel writing.