A new trend is brewing: Nonalcoholic beers & mocktails In recent years, nonalcoholic beer sales have increased 70%, and no good cocktail list is complete without a few "mocktails." "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks about the latest "sober-curious" trends with New York Times' chief wine critic Eric Asimov, who samples some tasty beverages, no alcohol required. (This story was originally broadcast November 20, 2022.)