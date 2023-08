Red carpet at the Opals, the Oscars of the engineering world Since 1960 the American Society of Civil Engineers has hosted the Opal Awards, a black-tie gala where members honor the engineers behind some of the world's most ambitious projects. Correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports from the red carpet, and talks to the year's biggest winner, Ron Klemencic, lead engineer of a Seattle building project using an innovative new construction technique called SpeedCore.