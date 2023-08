The restorative power of friendship Seven years ago, Craig Reagan, of College Station, Texas, was diagnosed with ALS. Like so many aspects of his life that were disrupted, the '73 Mustang Mach 1 he'd bought his junior year of high school, which he'd always planned to restore, sat rusting in his garage. But once some old friends heard about the car Reagan had never gotten around to fixing up, they saw a challenge. Correspondent Steve Hartman reports.