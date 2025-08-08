This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 10)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

Woody Guthrie performs on the CBS Radio program "American School of the Air," April 2, 1940 in New York City. CBS via Getty Images

COVER STORY: These United States - Woody Guthrie's music of America

Folk singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie crafted a song we all know, that is about all of us: "This Land Is Your Land." Correspondent Lee Cowan looks at the legacy of Guthrie's music, and his anthem about the promise of a land truly made for everyone.

For more info:



ALMANAC: August 10

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



MONEY: The crypto craze sweeping Washington and Wall Street

While many Americans are still baffled by cryptocurrency, enthusiasm for these digital assets is sweeping Washington and Wall Street. Correspondent Jo Ling Kent explains all things crypto, including the potential risks of integrating digital currencies with the mainstream economy. She'll also introduce us to the bitcoin entrepreneur who may have helped convince a once-skeptical Donald Trump to make the United States the "crypto capital of the world."

For more info:

Computer inventor Steve Wozniak, with correspondent John Blackstone, at the Computer History Museum in Silicon Valley. CBS News

TECHNOLOGY: Steve Wozniak on fighting internet scams

Steve Wozniak, who helped introduce new technologies by inventing the earliest Apple computers, is sounding the alarm about one of the great threats of this new Information Age: internet fraud. He talks with correspondent John Blackstone about fighting for the victims of online scams involving AI, cryptocurrency and faked messages, and about his yearslong lawsuit against YouTube seeking what he considers better protections for consumers – a fight made harder by the government's legal protections for online publishers.

For more info:

Steve Wozniak (Official site)

Thanks to the Computer History Museum, Mountain View, Calif.

Shhhhhh ... and listen. CBS News

SOUND: Why ASMR is making a lot of noise

ASMR (or autonomous sensory meridian response) is the tingling sensation some people experience from certain sounds or visuals – a "brain massage," in the words of Maria Viktorovna, who's been called the "ASMR queen." Correspondent Faith Salie talks with Viktorovna about her wildly successful "Gentle Whispering" videos, and with physiology professor Craig Richard, who discusses ASMR's physical effects. Salie also visits Whisperwave, New York City's first ASMR spa. [Originally broadcast Dec. 8, 2024.]

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Jim Lovell remembers Apollo 8's Christmas greeting from the moon (Video)

In this Dec. 23, 2018, "Sunday Morning" story, Jim Lovell (who died this week at age 97, joined his fellow Apollo 8 astronauts Frank Borman and Bill Anders to discuss their monumental mission – and the iconic photo they took of Earth rising above the lunar surface.



COMMENTARY: Pat Seftel on her move

Filmmaker Josh Seftel talks with his mother, Pat, who describes downsizing in her move to be closer to family.



MOVIES: At 75, "Sunset Boulevard" is ready again for its closeup

In 1950, Billy Wilder directed "Sunset Boulevard," his caustic tale of Hollywood, obsession and murder, in which a fading star of silent pictures tries to recreate her fame. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with actress Nancy Olson about costarring in the noir classic opposite Gloria Swanson and William Holden. Smith also sits down with Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer of the stage musical adapted from the film, and with Nicole Scherzinger, who won a Tony for the recent Broadway revival playing the femme fatale Norma Desmond.

To watch a trailer for the 75th anniversary release of "Sunset Boulevard" click on the video player below:

For more info:



SHORT: TBD



HISTORY: The JFK Files

More than six decades after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the existence of unreleased documents from the investigation has continued to fuel questions, and conspiracy theories, in the search for a "smoking gun." "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with journalist Jefferson Morley about his decades-long quest for answers, and about what the recent release of thousands of documents means. Moriarty also talks with former CIA director Leon Panetta, and presidential historian and "Incomparable Grace" author Mark Updegrove, about what going inside the JFK Files may reveal.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: David Sedaris



SHORT: TBD



NATURE: TBD





WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Lighthouses (Video)

August 7 marked the annual celebration of National Lighthouse Day. In this March 31, 2013 "Sunday Morning" report, Charles Osgood looks back at the creation of the first U.S. government-funded lighthouse, at Cape Henry in Virginia, and offers an illuminating history of these beautiful and serene sentinels of the seas.

MARATHON: Dance Masters II (YouTube Video)

Enjoy these classic "Sunday Morning" reports on the world of dance, including interviews with some of the world's most renowned dancers and choreographers.

Young stars of @AmericanBalletTheatre, Paloma Herrera and Angel Corella, prepare for their debut in "Don Quixote" (1996)

Revolutionary choreographer Twyla Tharp on her Broadway debut (1980)

Young dancers who are deaf take ballet lessons (1982)

Ann Reinking leads a master class at @JacobsPillow in Massachusetts (1983)

In the studio with renowned ballet photographer Harvey Edwards (1983)

A profile of @TheJoffreyBallet founder and leader Robert Joffrey (1986)

A profile of modern dance choreographer Bill T. Jones @BillTJonesArnieZaneCompany (1993)

Bill Geist introduces us to tractor square dancing in Iowa (2000)

MARATHON: An ode to coffee lovers (YouTube Video)

In this marathon, "CBS Sunday Morning" serves up a rich pot of stories about the varieties of coffee brewed across countries and cultures.

A Tokyo café where customers are on deadline

Taste testing with artificial intelligence

The secret behind bodega coffee

True espresso love: Attending a university of coffee

Jim Gaffigan: Decaf coffee is un-American

Almanac: Instant coffee

A toast to Irish coffee

Bringing Yemeni coffee back to America

Pumpkin spice takes over the world

How single-serve coffee became a "must-have"

Coffee for a smile

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter/X; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; Bluesky; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!