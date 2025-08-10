At 75, "Sunset Boulevard" is ready again for its closeup In 1950, Billy Wilder directed "Sunset Boulevard," his caustic tale of Hollywood, obsession and murder, in which a fading star of silent pictures tries to recreate her fame. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with actress Nancy Olson about co-starring in the noir classic opposite Gloria Swanson and William Holden. Smith also sits down with Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer of the stage musical adapted from the film; and with Nicole Scherzinger, who won a Tony for the recent Broadway revival playing the femme fatale Norma Desmond.