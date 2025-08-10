Watch CBS News

The crypto craze sweeping Washington and Wall Street

While many Americans are still baffled by cryptocurrency, enthusiasm for these digital assets is rising in Washington and on Wall Street. Correspondent Jo Ling Kent explains all things crypto, including the potential risks of integrating digital currencies with the mainstream economy. She'll also introduce us to the bitcoin entrepreneur who may have helped convince a once-skeptical Donald Trump to make the United States the "crypto capital of the world."
