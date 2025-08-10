Steve Wozniak on fighting internet scams Steve Wozniak, who helped introduce new technologies by inventing the earliest Apple computers, is sounding the alarm about one of the great threats of this new Information Age: internet fraud. He talks with correspondent John Blackstone about fighting for the victims of online scams involving AI, cryptocurrency and faked messages, and about his yearslong lawsuit against YouTube seeking what he considers better protections for consumers – a fight made harder by the government's legal protections for online publishers.