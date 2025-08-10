The JFK Files More than six decades after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the existence of unreleased documents from the investigation has continued to fuel questions, and conspiracy theories, in the search for a "smoking gun." "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with journalist Jefferson Morley about his decades-long quest for answers, and about what the recent release of thousands of documents means. Moriarty also talks with former CIA director Leon Panetta, and presidential historian and "Incomparable Grace" author Mark Updegrove, about what going inside the JFK Files may reveal.