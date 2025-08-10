Why ASMR is making a lot of noise ASMR (or autonomous sensory meridian response) is the tingling sensation some people experience from certain sounds or visuals – a "brain massage," in the words of Maria Viktorovna, who's been called the "ASMR queen." Correspondent Faith Salie talks with Viktorovna about her wildly successful "Gentle Whispering" videos, and with physiology professor Craig Richard, who discusses ASMR's physical effects. Salie also visits Whisperwave, New York City's first ASMR spa. [Originally broadcast Dec. 8, 2024.]