The life of teen idol Bobby Darin Singer, songwriter and actor Bobby Darin (1936-1973) was a Grammy Award-winner renowned for such pop hits as "Splish Splash," "Mack the Knife," "Dream Lover" and "Beyond the Sea." But his life was unsettled when he learned, at age 32, the startling truth about the identity of his mother. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Darin's son, Dodd, about the singer's childhood infirmities; his ambitions; and his marriage to actress Sandra Dee. He also talks with Jonathan Groff, who plays Darin in a new Broadway musical, "Just in Time."