F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby" at 100 One hundred years ago, F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby," a tragic tale of striving featuring an enigmatic millionaire, was published – and it bombed. Since then, its reputation has only grown, to where many consider it the Great American Novel. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with a Fitzgerald descendant about the author's legacy; and visits Fitzgerald's old haunts, where his characters would have rubbed shoulders with "the very rich" during the Jazz Age.