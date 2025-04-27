4/27: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Seth Doane reports on the funeral of Pope Francis, and the pontiff’s legacy. Plus: David Martin looks back at the events of the Fall of Saigon, 50 years ago this week; Mo Rocca traces the life of singer-songwriter Bobby Darin, the subject of a Broadway musical; Lee Cowan observes the centennial of the publication of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” while David Pogue marks the 20th anniversary of YouTube; and Tony Dokoupil sits down with former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.