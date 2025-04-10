This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 13): The Money Issue

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Jane Pauley hosts our annual "Money Issue," this year focusing on securing a fulfilling retirement



Trump's chaotic tariffs week

It was a week of monumental economic gyrations, as President Trump imposed tariffs on nearly every country's imports, which he then increased, then paused some, then instituted new tariffs. Wall Street stock and bond indices suffered, with trillions in value lost, and Americans' retirement and college savings accounts took a beating. Correspondent Jo Ling Kent looks back on a perilous week for companies and consumers trying to plan ahead.



Former agency head on preserving Social Security

The Social Security Administration was already at its smallest size in 50 years when Elon Musk's DOGE team eliminated another 14% of its employees. Former Social Security Administration commissioner Michael Astrue says those in the Trump administration trying to drive change don't understand the system and could put benefits at risk. Correspondent David Pogue reports.



Living your bucket list

A recent study showed nine out of 10 participants have made a bucket list, many of which include daring feats, like skydiving. Correspondent Susan Spencer looks into the do's and don'ts of making a bucket list, and joins an 83-year-old who gets to live her dream of driving a race car, thanks to Wish of a Lifetime from AARP.

For more info:



Chimp Haven, the world's largest chimpanzee sanctuary

More than 300 residents spend their retirement years at Chimp Haven, a sanctuary for chimpanzees, which is spread out across 200 acres in Northwest Louisiana. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports on the special care given to chimps of all ages, many of whom have given much of their lives to scientific research.

For more info:

AARP

AARP and the business of an aging audience

AARP began as an advocacy group for older Americans concerned about Social Security, Medicare, and family caregiving. Today it represents 110 million Americans in the 50+ demographic who are living longer and retiring later. "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa talks with AARP's CEO, Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan, and editorial director Myrna Blyth, about the organization's importance to an increasingly important target group for advertisers; and with actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore, who at age 50 has embraced being on the cover of AARP: The Magazine.

For more info:



Meet the "grandfluencers"

After Diane Shiffer retired from working as an educator and social worker, she took on a new calling: as a social media "grandfluencer." Known on TikTok as YourChubbyVintageNana, she now has nearly two million followers across platforms, as she goes all-in on "the Nana vibe." Correspondent Faith Salie talks with Shiffer, and with Barbara Costello, of Brunch With Babs, both part of a growing number of older content creators who are finding audiences and post-retirement careers in social media.

For more info:



The birth of the 401(k)

In 1981, Ted Benna created the first 401(k) plan, which allowed corporations to contribute, tax-free, to workers' retirement accounts. That allowed companies to get out of the pension business, but gave employees more responsibility over their retirement funds. "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks with Benna about how an obscure tax-code provision led to our current financial planning for retirement (and, at a time of precipitous stock market shocks, more angst).

For more info:



American retirees expand their world overseas

When it came time to retire, Mary Charlebois and Kevin Scanlon left Mendicino County in California searching for community and a calmer way of life. They now live fulltime on the Mediterranean island of Gozo, part of the Maltese archipelago. They are just two of the increasing numbers of Americans for whom living overseas represents not just a budgetary benefit, but also an adventure. Correspondent Seth Doane reports.

For more info:



How the FIRE movement is inspiring early retirees

Nik and Adinah Johnson retired in their forties to spend time with their kids, play golf and produce podcasts … and they're not alone. They're part of a movement that looks at work a little differently – as a means to an end. It's called FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early). They explain to correspondent Luke Burbank how frugality enabled them to quit the rat race, and how you can, too. But doing so might mean changing your relationship with money and possessions, Vicki Robin (co-author of "Your Money or Your Life") tells Burbank.

For more info:

Read more:

The comedy team "Cheech" Marin and Thomas Chong. CBS News

MOVIES: Cheech and Chong: Older and wiser

The comedy duo Richard Anthony "Cheech" Marin and Thomas Chong made their names and fortunes playing laid-back potheads. Now 78 and 86, respectively, they're back on movie screens in "Cheech and Chong's Last Movie" (which may not be an accurate title). The best buds talked with correspondent Tracy Smith about their legacy.

To watch a trailer for "Cheech and Chong's Last Movie" click on the video player below:

For more info:

A retirement home for veterans of the sky. CBS News

A visit to the Boneyard: A retirement home for warplanes

At Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, the Arizona desert heat is the retirement setting for some of our nation's most heralded military aircraft, from bombers and tankers, to fighters like the F-16 Fighting Falcon. Correspondent Lee Cowan investigates the mission these vintage craft still perform today. He also visits the Planes of Fame Air Museum, in Chino, Calif., where old, restored warbirds once again take to the skies.

For more info:



Not exactly wasting away in this Margaritaville

Latitude Margaritaville, a 55+ community, is inspired by the vibes of the late musician Jimmy Buffett. It's just one of the 800 active adult communities in the U.S., where retirees are finding community, and more. Correspondent Martha Teichner reports from the Daytona Beach community where it's always five o'clock.

For more info:



Financial advice from Michelle Singletary

Commentary from Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary.

For more info:



Nature: TBD





WEB EXCLUSIVES:

Extended interview: Rami Malek (YouTube Video)

In this online exclusive, actor Rami Malek talks with correspondent Seth Doane about his early career; his family; his Oscar-winning performance as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody"; playing an action movie hero in "The Amateur"; and wrestling with fame.

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2025

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter/X; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; Bluesky; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!