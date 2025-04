Trump's chaotic tariffs week It was a week of monumental economic gyrations, as President Trump imposed tariffs on nearly every country's imports, which he then increased, then paused some, then instituted new tariffs. Wall Street stock and bond indices suffered, with trillions in value lost, and Americans' retirement and college savings accounts took a beating. Correspondent Jo Ling Kent looks back on a perilous week for companies and consumers trying to plan ahead.