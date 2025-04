American retirees expand their world overseas When it came time to retire, Mary Charlebois and Kevin Scanlon left Mendocino County in California searching for community and a calmer way of life. They now live fulltime on the Mediterranean island of Gozo, part of the Maltese archipelago. They are just two of the increasing numbers of Americans for whom living overseas represents not just a budgetary benefit, but also an adventure. Correspondent Seth Doane reports.