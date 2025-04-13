AARP and the business of an aging audience

AARP began as an advocacy group for older Americans concerned about Social Security, Medicare, and family caregiving. Today it represents 110 million Americans in the 50+ demographic who are living longer and retiring later. "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa talks with AARP's CEO, Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan, and editorial director Myrna Blyth, about the organization's importance to an increasingly important target group for advertisers; and with actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore, who at age 50 has embraced being on the cover of AARP: The Magazine.