The birth of the 401(k) In 1981, Ted Benna created the first 401(k) plan, which allowed corporations to contribute, tax-free, to workers' retirement accounts. That allowed companies to get out of the pension business, but gave employees more responsibility over their retirement funds. "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks with Benna about how an obscure tax-code provision led to our current financial planning for retirement (and, at a time of precipitous stock market shocks, more angst).