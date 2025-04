A visit to the Boneyard: A retirement home for warplanes At Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, the Arizona desert heat is the retirement setting for some of our nation's most heralded military aircraft, from bombers and tankers, to fighters like the F-16 Fighting Falcon. Correspondent Lee Cowan investigates the mission these vintage craft still perform today. He also visits the Planes of Fame Air Museum, in Chino, Calif., where old, restored warbirds once again take to the skies.