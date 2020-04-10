This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 12)

Host: Jane Pauley

HEADLINES: Embracing science in the fight against COVID-19

Researchers and pharmaceutical companies are working around-the-clock to find an effective treatment for coronavirus. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook talks about the friction that exists between conducting rigorous clinical trials versus what's called empiric therapy – trying something out to see if it works – and the dangers of basing treatments upon anecdotal evidence.

HEADLINES: Tough times ahead for small business owners

Just over half of all American workers are employed by small businesses (companies with 500 or fewer employees), and according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, nearly a quarter of those small businesses could close permanently within two months without a financial lifeline. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger talks to some small business owners who are trying to maintain their (and their employees') livelihoods in a time of tremendous uncertainty.

North Sails in South Freeport, Maine, has halted making sails in order to produce cotton masks for caregivers. CBS News

COVER STORY: Making masks

Some of the most effective weapons against COVID-19 are turning out to be a needle and thread. Lee Cowan reports on how companies large and small, and private individuals who've never sewn a button, are contributing to making masks and gowns vital to protecting health care workers and halting the spread of coronavirus.

NEWS: The qualities of leadership

The professional backgrounds and training of retired four-star Gen. Stanley McChrystal, Dr. Penny Wheeler, the president and CEO of Allina Health, and Father Joseph McShane, the president of Fordham University have little or nothing in common, yet they share some common traits as accomplished leaders. "Sunday Morning" Special Contributor Ted Koppel asks them about the most important elements of leadership, and what our nation seeks out in a time of crisis.

GALLERY: Photos of the week

A snapshot of life in a time of pandemic, featuring the work of photojournalist Peter Turnley.

You can explore an icy crevasse at Kenai Fjords National Park in Alaska, without leaving home. Google

OUTDOORS: Visiting our national parks, online

Unfortunately taking a trip to enjoy America's National Parks isn't in the cards right now. But there are a surprising number of ways to enjoy the Great Outdoors while indoors. Conor Knighton checks out how those who are "parked" at home can experience our nation's natural wonders, from recordings capturing soundscapes of weather and wildlife, to Skype field trips, and virtual treks through a glacier or cave.

BOOK + AUDIO EXCERPT: Conor Knighton's "Leave Only Footprints"

The "Sunday Morning" correspondent introduces his account of a year-long trek through America's National Parks

COMMENTARY: Madeline Albright on combating pandemics, of disease and fear

The former Secretary of State and author of "Hell and Other Destinations" talks about the need for an alliance to gain victory over COVID-19.

"Hell and Other Destinations: A 21st-Century Memoir" by Madeleine Albright

Correspondent Martha Teichner with actor Nathan Lane on the set of his television series, "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels." CBS News

TELEVISION: Nathan Lane

Tony Award-winning actor Nathan Lane, best known for playing funny and poignant in such comedies as "The Producers" and "The Birdcage," now stars in a noir TV murder mystery tinged with the supernatural: "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels." He talked with correspondent Martha Teichner about pushing himself into more dramatic roles on stage; about the loss of acclaimed playwright Terrence McNally to coronavirus; and about the wisdom he gleaned from George C. Scott, his co-star in his very first Broadway show back in 1982.

To watch a trailer for the series "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" click on the video player below:

"Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" debuts April 26 on Showtime



COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan: Lessons from "distance learning"

We get a status report on Week 4 of the comedian's quarantine with his wife and five children.

Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova and Prime Minister Igor Matovic, wearing protective face masks, shake gloved hands as they attend the cabinet's inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia March 21, 2020. Michal Svitok/REUTERS

ETIQUETTE: The end of the handshake?

It's a ritual we take for granted, when we meet, and when we part … and it's something we've all of a sudden had to learn not to do. Mo Rocca looks into the origins of the handshake, and what it may mean for etiquette, business and personal relationships if we can't get back to shaking hands with one another any time soon.

Curated audio and video tours of museum exhibitions are available online. National Gallery of Art

ARTS: Armchair tours of museums

Museums have always been a way to escape the pressures of daily life. Yet, just when we really need them, they're closed … except, thank goodness, online. Rita Braver visits some of the arts institutions whose virtual doors are open for exhibitions and artistic exploration.

IN MEMORIAM: Some ... of many: Those we've lost to coronavirus

"Sunday Morning" remembers victims of the coronavirus pandemic.



COMMENTARY: Cardinal Dolan: The renewal of spring

The archbishop of New York on rejoicing in the season and its promise of new life and hope.

COMMENTARY: J. Rolando Matalon: A cause for hope, in spite of our forced isolation

The rabbi of New York City's B'nai Jeshurun says, although we are confined in the face of a pandemic, it is a time for us to extend ourselves, to reach out in solidarity and care for one another.

NATURE: Bald eagle fledglings (Video)

"Sunday Morning" takes us to Canaveral Marshes Conservation Area along the St. Johns River in Florida, a safe harbor for bald eagle fledglings getting their start in life.

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

From 1992: Father and son: Guitarists Bucky Pizzarelli and John Pizzarelli

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Father and son: Guitarists Bucky Pizzarelli and John Pizzarelli (Video)

As a singer John Pizzarelli has been crooning classic standards by such legendary artists as Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra. As a guitar player he had an even closer inspiration: his father, jazz guitarist John "Bucky" Pizzarelli. The two talked with "Sunday Morning" correspondent Billy Taylor about their musical collaboration (which would evolve into several albums together) in a story originally broadcast on June 28, 1992. [Bucky Pizzarelli died on April 1, 2020 at age 94.]

