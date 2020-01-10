This week on "Face the Nation," January 12, 2020: Esper, Kerry, Kaine, Lee, Schiff

Iran strikes back



In the wake of a targeted U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani last week, Iran retaliated by firing 16 short-range ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops early Wednesday morning.

U.S. and Iraqi officials said the strikes caused no casualties. A senior Iranian commander claimed the attacks were aimed to "strike the enemy's military machine," not to kill soldiers at the bases. The regime has vowed there would be "harsher revenge" taken against the United States in the near future, with the goal of pushing U.S. forces out of the region.

Caught in the crossfire of escalating tensions, a Ukrainian commercial aircraft was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile in Tehran just hours after the attack on Iraqi bases. 63 Canadians were among the 176 passengers killed.

U.S. and European intelligence officials believe the crash was a mistake, but Iran has denied responsibility, calling the accusation "psychological warfare."

Promising to de-escalate the situation, President Trump has indicated he will not be planning any further military response against Iran and instead authorized new economic sanctions against top Iranian officials.

War Powers check on Trump

In the fallout of escalating U.S.-Iranian tensions, the House of Representatives approved a War Powers Resolution on Thursday that would bar Trump from using further military force against Iran without authorization from Congress.

Three Republicans parted ways with party lines to vote, and some in the Senate have indicated they will follow suit.

Republican Mike Lee said he would support the Senate's motion led by Democrat Tim Kaine after receiving a briefing Thursday from administration officials - including Defense Secretary Mark Esper - which Lee slammed as "insulting" and "the worst briefing" he's received on a military issue in his nine years in the Senate.

