Iran denies shooting down Ukrainian passenger jet
Iranian officials have denied claims that they mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet. The plane crashed early Wednesday morning soon after takeoff from Tehran's airport, killing everyone on board.
CBS News has learned that U.S. officials are confident Iran shot down the jetliner in the hours after the Iranian missile attack on U.S. targets earlier this week. There were 176 people killed in the crash: 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German and three British nationals.
CBS News sees crash site scrubbed of debris
CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer was able Friday to briefly view the site in Tehran where the Ukrainian plane crashed two days earlier, before Iranian security officials compelled her team to leave. She said very little debris was left from the early Wednesday morning crash and there were people — not officials but apparent scavengers — poring over the scene looking for pieces to take away.
Ukrainian investigators had not yet visited the site as of noon on Friday (3:30 a.m. Eastern).
Witnesses told Palmer they saw a truck and heavy equipment come on Thursday and take away most of the wreckage. Iran has not said where the wreckage was taken.
Palmer and her team said the crash site was large and they were only able to view one part of it, but after they visited the scene a witness told them larger pieces of the jet's fuselage and nose had been removed. The witness said removal of both the wreckage and bodies of the victims began the day of the crash.
Russia calls missile claims "groundless"
Russian lawmakers said Friday that claims of a missile hitting a Ukrainian jetliner over Iran were "groundless" and they accused the West of prematurely assigning blame to Tehran.
Vladimir Dzhabarov, a lawmaker in Russia's upper house of parliament, said Friday that "we need to be cautious with conclusions. Iranians have invited Ukraine to take part in the investigation. Why would they do it if they knew they had shot (the plane) down?"
Leonid Slutsky, a lawmaker with Russia's lower house of parliament, echoed that sentiment and said conclusions about the cause of the crash could be politically motivated.
"Facts and solid evidence are needed, rather than vague references to intelligence findings. So far it has all been groundless," Slutsky said.
- Associated Press
Ukrainian leader: "Missile theory" not "confirmed yet"
The Ukrainian president says he is not ruling out the possibility that the plane which crashed earlier this week in Iran had been hit a by a missile.
"The missile theory is not ruled out, but it has not been confirmed yet," Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook post Friday. All 176 people on board the plane bound for Ukraine died.
Zelensky reiterated his call for "all international partners" - the U.S., Britain and Canada in particular - to share data and evidence relevant to the crash.
He also announced plans to discuss the investigation with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday afternoon.
- Associated Press
U.S. transportation officials and Boeing invited to crash site
Iran's Aircraft Accident Investigation Board has invited the National Transportation Safety Board and Boeing to the site of the plane crash.
In a statement, NTSB said it isn't sure if it will accept the offer: "Due to sanctions and restrictions in place affecting participation by the NTSB and other U.S. organizations, the NTSB continues its coordination with the State Department, Treasury Department and Commerce to determine the best course of action as this investigation unfolds."
"Close interagency coordination is of particular importance in this instance given the long-standing sanctions against Iran, which, among other things, prohibit the provision of technical data, lending of technical assistance and travel to Iran."
Iran denies jet was shot down
Iranian officials are denying that one of their missiles shot down the passenger jet. A spokesman for the armed forces called the allegations ridiculous and Ali Abedzadeh, the head of the Iranian Civilian Aviation Authority, said it's not scientifically possible.
Within hours of the crash, the aviation authority pointed toward technical failure as the cause and said the plane was on fire as it tried to return to the airport minutes after takeoff. A website affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard called the U.S. intelligence a conspiracy cooked up by Iran's enemies.
Ukrainian investigators arrived at the crash site to participate but they have not yet been given access to the crash site.
The Iranians have said that they will not hand over the plane's black boxes, but will work with the Ukrainians to download and analyze the data. They said if they need extra help, they may approach other countries and specifically mentioned France.
Canada officials will visit crash site in Iran
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada announced Thursday that it has been invited by Iran to visit the site of the plane crash. The group said it accepted the invitation and is making travel arrangements.
U.S. shares intelligence with "Five Eyes" alliance
The United States has shared intelligence suggesting Iran shot down the Ukranian Airlines plane with the "Five Eyes" alliance. That alliance is comprised of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the U.S.
Brother of crash victim speaks out: "It's been Hell"
Omidar Salani lost his sister, her husband and his 16-month-old niece in the crash. He told CBS News that it's been "Hell" since the plane went down.
"I hope this never happens to anybody. I [hope] nobody loses a sibling or family members and I hope nobody ever loses three members of their family in one incident and it's — it's very hard to deal with this," he said. "It's very hard to cope with it, especially at the beginning hours. Nothing makes sense, nothing — and there's no answers and there's no way of getting over it."
"She was a really good person, really good," he added.
"Every moment, I say, 'I'm gonna wake up. It's a nightmare and it's over. She's home and I'm going to go knock on her door,'" Salani said.
British PM Boris Johnson: "This may well have been unintentional"
Johnson issued the following statement on Thursday's developments:
The loss of life on Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 is a tragedy and my thoughts are with all of those who lost loved ones. Four British nationals were among those who were killed, and we are providing support to their families at this most terrible time.
There is now a body of information that the flight was shot down by an Iranian Surface to Air Missile. This may well have been unintentional. We are working closely with Canada and our international partners and there now needs to be a full, transparent investigation.
It is vital that there should be an immediate and respectful repatriation of those who've lost their lives to allow their families to grieve properly. The UK continues to call on all sides urgently to de-escalate to reduce tensions in the region.
Trudeau: Evidence indicates Iran shot down plane
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said intelligence from multiple sources, including Canadian intelligence, indicated that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. "This may well have been unintentional," Trudeau told reporters during a press conference Thursday in Ottawa, the nation's capital.
Of the 176 people killed in the crash, at least 63 were Canadians. Trudeau called for an in-depth investigation into the crash.
The plane was headed for Kiev. Trudeau said he spoke with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky about the crash.
Iranian authorities have said they want to keep the plane's black boxes in Iran but told Zelensky that Ukrainian investigators will have access to them, Trudeau said. Asked about President Trump's comment earlier Thursday that the plane was flying in a "rough neighborhood," Trudeau said he would let Mr. Trump's words stand for themselves.
Newly surfaced video appears to show moment of impact
Newly surfaced video appears to show the moment of impact as the plane was gaining altitude, CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports. The video lines up with flight data that showed a normal takeoff until the plane reached an altitude of about 8,000 feet and suffered a sudden catastrophic event, Van Cleave reports.
Trump: "I had my suspicions"
President Trump was asked about the crash during an event at the White House on Thursday morning. "I had my suspicions," the president said. "I don't want to say that because other people have their suspicions also."
"It's a tragic thing when I see that," Mr. Trump said. "It's a tragic thing, but somebody could have made a mistake on the other side."
"It was flying in a pretty rough neighborhood, and somebody could have made a mistake," the president said. "Some people say it was mechanical. I personally don't think that's even a question."
U.S. officials confident Iran shot down the jet
U.S. officials are confident Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner in the hours after the Iranian missile attack on U.S. targets earlier this week, CBS News has learned. U.S. intelligence picked up signals of a radar being turned on, sources told CBS News.
The sources said U.S. satellites detected two surface-to-air missile launches, which happened shortly before the plane exploded.