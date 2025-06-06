Philadelphia's Teenshop, a college prep and mentorship organization, celebrates 40 years of "Girls with Goals"

Twenty-four years after graduating, the impact of Teenshop still brings Nadia Frazier to tears.

"No one understands the power of Teenshop if you utilize it the right way," Frazier says.

Now her own daughter, 14-year-old Diana, is a part of the non-profit program that's helped mold thousands of girls from our region for four decades.

"I'm usually the shy kid, just me, meeting people who look like me, it made me feel more comfortable," says Diana.

"She's doing so much, she's learning so much," her mom added.

It's all about exposure for Teenshop members. From college prep, to mentorship, trips, and life skills, it's all because of the work of Elleanor Jean Hendley.

"She's amazing, I love her so much," Diana said of Hendley. "She's so persistent in what she does."

Hendley worked as a reporter and host at CBS Philadelphia for 25 years. Hendley started Teenshop in 1985 in her free time to give back.

"There's just no better feeling than when you see how they blossom and how they grow," Hendley told us. "Forty years later, three chapters, 3,500 alumnae, 100% college acceptance. I'm still amazed by it all," she said. "They not only survive, but they thrive and can really aim high as they're reaching for their dreams."

As the organization embarks on the next 40 years, Diana — who plans to become a pediatric nurse — vows to remain part of the sisterhood, with her mom by her side.

"I'm so excited for her, I'm so excited for her future, and it starts now," Nadia said.

"I just can't put it into words," Diana continued. "I'm very grateful for this opportunity."