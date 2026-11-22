The True Crime Community, known as the TCC by its members, is a growing online community of young people who idolize and romanticize mass shooters.

Allizandra Herberhold is a licensed social worker who's spent two years undercover on social media platforms studying the TCC and its members. Herberhold is what's called a "deradicalizer" and has helped 18 kids leave the TCC. She says most kids age out of the dark interest in violence, but some need extra help.

"Because I don't speak about them like they're monsters," she said. "I see them as children who are struggling, and they need help."

Here are five takeaways from 60 Minutes' report on TCC:

TCC is a growing, online subculture

Herberhold said most kids inside the TCC are desperate for community, outsiders who are often bullied at school, isolated, and dealing with trouble at home. And like the past mass shooters they idolize, many are battling mental health issues and have a history of self harm.

There's also no ideology, according to Katherine Keneally, director of threat prevention at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue. She has been tracking the TCC for the last two years and reports her findings to the FBI and local law enforcement.

"It's not a social or political change that they're seeking," Keneally said. "It is violence for violence sake and to gain as much popularity and notoriety in the TCC."

She said this online subculture is growing not just here in the U.S., but globally. Keneally estimates that there are thousands of TCC members.

Their online content ranges from the romantic — with hearts swirling around past shooters faces — to scary, with some posts egging on members to commit violence or announcing their plans to go shoot up a school.

Only a fraction go on to commit acts of violence, but Kenneally's team has identified 12 attacks carried out by TCC members in the U.S., just in the last three years. Seven of them were school shootings.

One teen who left the TCC, who 60 Minutes is identifying as Vesper, saw the TCC as a place for kids like him to go. He says he planned an attack on his own school in Australia in 2023. His plot was interrupted when a friend he'd confided in alerted the school. Police determined it was a mental health case, so Vesper was brought to a hospital and put on psychiatric hold. Without TCC, he says he probably would have just killed himself and never conceived of a plot to attack his school.

Social media algorithms draw young people into TCC

TCC isn't some underground organization found on the hard to reach dark web, Keneally said. TCC material is found on popular social media platforms like Tumblr, Facebook, X, TikTok, Instagram and Roblox.

"How kids typically end up in these communities is they're looking at something online. Maybe it's related to school shootings," Keneally said. "The algorithm will then start feeding related content to it."

One former member says she remembers seeing TikTok videos suggesting, "You could be the next big one."

Keneally views TikTok as the worst platform, alleging its algorithms are perpetuating access to more and more violent content, failing to keep violent videos out of kids' feeds.

TikTok says they "prohibit content that promotes violence…and ban the accounts behind it." But 60 Minutes easily found violent TCC content on the platform.

"There is a monetary reason that this is happening and there's not really anything that is protecting children at the moment," Keneally said. "And so the responsibility is lying on them to protect themselves, and that's not what it should be."

The influence of Columbine on the TCC

Megan, who agreed to speak with 60 Minutes anonymously, was 13 when she joined TCC. She was facing struggles at home and battling anxiety and depression.

She was first attracted to TCC because of the Columbine shooting. She says she didn't condone the violence, but she related to the shooters, thinking they were similar to her in that they felt isolated, bullied and like they didn't belong.

"That pull of, oh, like, the vibe is cool, like, combat boots, and camo, and, and dog tags, and backwards caps," Megan, now 20, said.

The Columbine shooters were deeply troubled outcasts who have become central figures in the TCC community. Discussions of the 1999 school shooting continue to this day on social media.

There have been nearly 30 TCC-linked attacks worldwide since 2024

Megan has since left TCC, but while she was involved, she says she saw multiple people plan shootings. During her time inside this subculture, she intervened three times to stop potential violence from happening.

Since 2024, there have been nearly 30 TCC-linked attacks worldwide.

This past May, two TCC members were behind a San Diego mosque shooting, killing three and then shooting themselves, all while recording the carnage.

A 16-year-old shooter, also part of TCC, was behind the 2025 shooting at Evergreen High in Colorado. He critically injured two and then took his own life.

And one 15-year-old girl posted about violence for more than a year before she opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin in 2024, killing two before turning the gun on herself. She is now idolized by others on TCC, Keneally said. Her TCC notoriety has inspired copycat attacks around the world.

The government and TCC

Herberhold travels around the U.S. holding forums to educate law enforcement, parents and schools about signs that a teen is involved in TCC, when to act and where to find members.

She says more government help is needed. But the government is moving in the other direction. Last year, the Trump administration cut more than $400 million in grants that supported gun violence prevention programs.

When reached on the matter, an administration official said, "The days of funding grossly ineffective programs that have little to no effect on problems they purport to solve are over."

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue provides resources for schools, parents and more.