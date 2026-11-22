Columbine, Sandy Hook, Larkland: part of our American gallery of bloody, horrific school shootings, most carried out by teenagers. And in the last three years, many by members of something called TCC.

TCC is hard to believe: it's a large, growing online community that is infatuated with videos and posts of mass shooters.

We spent six months investigating this dark universe called TCC. It's not a club with members who sign up. It's a subculture of kids who glorify killers, but as we learned some go on to be killers themselves.

A warning: some of the material you're about to see may be disturbing.

This is some of what young teens see when they click on TCC content: videos glorifying a real mass shooter stalking the halls.

There's a lot of AI-generated images of past mass shooters, like the Columbine duo dancing.

The romanticizing of mass shooters...

Katherine Keneally: TCC stands for True Crime Community.

Katherine Keneally, director of Threat Prevention at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, has been tracking the TCC for the last two years and reports her findings to the FBI.

Katherine Keneally: When people hear True Crime Community, they usually think of, you know, the podcasts or documentaries about serial killers or just horrific crimes. Instead what we're discussing is this online fandom, predominantly of minors.

Lesley Stahl: Is there an ideology involved here?

Katherine Keneally: There's no ideology. It's not a social or political change that they're seeking. It is violence for violence sake and to gain as much popularity and notoriety in the TCC.

None of this is underground, she says, with TCC's online material migrating from smaller niche platforms like Tumblr to more easily accessible larger social media sites.

Katherine Keneally: So think about-- mainstream, like Facebook, X, TikTok, Instagram. How kids typically end up in these communities is they're looking at something online. Maybe it's related to school shootings, the algorithm will then start feeding related content to it.

Lesley Stahl: Oh.

Katherine Keneally: TikTok is by far the worst platform that this is occurring on.

Lesley Stahl: TikTok is not stopping the algorithms from sending these videos of horrible acts of violence?

Katherine Keneally: Correct.

She walked us through this dark world of hero worship, showing us things like this gallery of actual school shooters, set to music.

Katherine Keneally: And it's humanizing them, making them seem they're not to blame, that humanity is to blame.

The TCC kids get sucked into even edgier posts, some of which egg them on to commit violence - asking, "What are you waiting for?" And messages like this: "I'm buying a shotgun tomorrow." And "I have a plan… none of you guys will make it out."

Lesley Stahl: How many young Americans are going on TCC? Hundreds or thousands or more?

Katherine Keneally: I would-- it's certainly more likely to be in the thousands.

Some TCC kids post videos of their guns and ammo—

And while only a fraction go on to commit acts of violence, Keneally's team has identified 12 bloody attacks carried out by TCC members in the U.S., just in the last three years. Seven of them were school shootings.

Lesley Stahl: Do you join TCC?

Allizandra Herberhold: Yeah, yeah. You have to consider yourself, like, a member of it.

Allizandra Herberhold is a licensed social worker , an expert in TCC, having spent the last two years undercover on social media platforms studying this disturbing group of kids.

Allizandra Herberhold: For some people, they're just seeking out community. A lot of them have a history of self-harm. Or they will hear about a perpetrator who also self-harmed.

Lesley Stahl: Do you have to do anything to--join it?

Allizandra Herberhold: No. No. You just have to want to interact with the content.

Megan: So I didn't have a lot of, you know, close friendships that drove me further and further into, like, online stuff.

20-year-old Megan used to belong to TCC. We agreed to hide her identity. She was 13 years old when she joined, facing struggles at home and battling anxiety and depression.

Lesley Stahl: Loneliness, isolation–

Megan: Big thing, big thing.

Lesley Stahl: --self harming.

Megan: Yes.

Lesley Stahl: Is that who's on TCC?

Megan: Yes. It's troubled kids.

Lesley Stahl: It's a lot.

Megan: A lot of troubled kids.

What attracted her to tcc at first was Columbine.

Megan: There's that-- that pull of, oh, like, the vibe is cool, like, combat boots, and camo, and you know, and dog tags, and backwards caps. Like, it's cool, like, it looks cool.

She says she related to the shooters, Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris.

Megan: I was, like, "Wow," you know, "These guys are kinda similar to me," you know what I mean, in that sense--

Lesley Stahl: Whoa.

Megan: --of, like, isolation, you know, being sort of, I guess, bullied, or, you know, that general sense of not belonging.

Harris and Klebold were deeply troubled outcasts, who have become central figures within the TCC community.

That 1999 shooting in Littleton, Colorado, left 13 high-schoolers and one teacher dead. The attackers, Klebold and Harris, ended up shooting themselves.

Megan: So we have to look at the history of TCC and where it first came from. Like after Columbine happened there was a specific Columbine forum that opened up where people came to just purely discuss it.

After that, the so-called Columbiners became the TCC and branched out from Tumblr to the other larger social media platforms.

Lesley Stahl: So did you ever see in TCC--that someone was planning-- a shooting, and intervene, or try to intervene.

Megan: Yes, personally. I've done it about, like, two or three times.

Too many weren't prevented, like this past May's incident at a San Diego mosque where two TCC teens gunned down three and shot themselves while recording the carnage.

And this 2025 shooting at Evergreen High in Colorado where a 16-year-old, also part of the TCC community, critically injured two and then took his own life.

And 15-year-old Natalie Krupnow, a shooter the others wanted to emulate. She built a following by posting about violence for over a year and a half before she opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin in 2024 killing two before she turned a gun on herself.

Katherine Keneally: She's idolized. She is seen as this....

Lesley Stahl: A star. A celebrity.

Katherine Keneally: Yeah. She has what we would call Columbine status. Natalie Rupnow has become one of those figures.

Lesley Stahl: This is a young girl.

Katherine Keneally: Yes. She was talking to people online who also have committed attacks. She was posting a lot of her own content online to try and garner attention. She left a manifesto.

Lesley Stahl: Which says in effect?

Katherine Keneally: Humanity is horrible. The world deserves this.

Rupnow's TCC notoriety has inspired copycat attacks around the world. TCC has now gone global. Since 2024, there have been nearly 30 TCC-linked attacks worldwide.

Vesper: It was kinda all just like a space for, like, weird kids, kids like me could go.

17-year-old Vesper – who agreed to speak to us anonymously on Zoom from Australia – was like Megan, desperate for community when he found the TCC.

Lesley Stahl: Vesper, a lot of these shooters, some of them anyway, are killing little kids, innocent little kids. Did that ever bother you?

Vesper: I would say it definitely is bothersome at, like, first. But you become very de-sensitized. It was just a lot of being numb, I guess.

Vesper says he actually planned an attack on his own school in 2023 – a plot that was interrupted when a friend he had confided in alerted the school.

Vesper: The police interviewed me and then they decided it was more of a mental health case. So, they called an ambulance and I got taken to the hospital, and I got put in a psychiatric hold for, like, three days.

Lesley Stahl: If you had not been on TCC, would you have ever conceived of a plot to shoot up your school?

Vesper: No, I probably would've just killed myself.

Allizandra Herberhold: When I see kids in the TCC, I just think of how much pain and how lonely you have to be to get to that place.

Vesper contacted Allizandra Herberhold – who's what's called a "deradicalizer." She has helped 18 kids leave TCC, including Vesper.

She studies these kids on TCC sites for signs of who's likely to go through with the violence. She says most young people age out of this, but some like Vesper, need extra help.

Allizandra Herberhold: It's the same as addiction. They have to have a point that they wanna let it go or it's going to be constant tug of war.

Lesley Stahl: And they come to you on their own volition—

Allizandra Herberhold: Yeah, because I don't speak about them like they're monsters. Like, I see them as children who are struggling, and they need help.

Herberhold travels around the U.S. holding forums like this one in Denver, educating law enforcement, parents and schools about what to look for in these teens, when to act, and where to find them.

She says more government help is needed. but the government is moving in the other direction. Last year, the Trump administration cut over $400 million in grants that supported gun violence prevention programs.

When we reached out to the administration they told us, "The days of funding grossly ineffective programs that have little to no effect on problems they purport to solve are over."

At the same time, more and more TCC posts are popping up on platforms teens can easily access including Roblox, a gaming platform where very young kids could be subjected to TCC images.

Lesley Stahl: Is there encouragement to be violent?

Megan: Very rarely. But I have seen videos on TikTok where it's like "You could be the next big one." Like "Your people are waiting for you," like, "you must do something."

We reached out to TiktTk, who told us that they "prohibit content that promotes violence....and ban the accounts behind it."

Yet, when we logged on recently we still found plenty of violent content on TCC.

Lesley Stahl: Is there any pressure at all on TikTok to get this under control?

Katherine Keneally: I have not seen it.

Lesley Stahl: Should there be?

Katherine Keneally: Absolutely. There is a monetary reason that this is happening and there's not really anything that is protecting children at the moment. And so the responsibility is lying on them to protect themselves, and that's not what it should be.

Produced by Ashley Velie. Associate producers: Eliza Costas and Aria Een. Edited by Craig Crawford.

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue provides resources for schools, parents and more.

Institute for Strategic Dialogue Resources Page of



