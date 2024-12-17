Watch Live: Wisconsin school shooting update from Madison police chief

Police are giving an update Tuesday on the school shooting at a private Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, that left a teenage student and a teacher dead.

Five students and one teacher were also wounded in the shooting Monday at Abundant Life Christian School, police said. The injuries ranged from minor to life-threatening.

The student and the teacher who were killed have not been identified publicly, and will not be until their families are notified, police said. The shooter, who police identified as 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, was found dead.

"Our community is really reeling from what happened last night and we're really trying to put the pieces together to bring some answers to our community," Madison Chief of Police Shon F. Barnes said Tuesday on "CBS Mornings."

Rupnow, who went by Samantha, was a student at the school, Barnes said Monday. She appears to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Barnes said, and was pronounced dead while being taken to an area hospital. Police did not fire their weapons, police said. A motive is not yet known. Police are investigating how Rupnow obtained a gun, Barnes said, and Rupnow's family is cooperating with the investigation.

