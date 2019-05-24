Sunday: O'Rourke, Hurd, Tester, Johnson

President Trump ordered 1,500 additional troops to the Persian Gulf on Friday as tensions continue to escalate between the U.S. and Iran.

Designed for the long-haul confrontation with Iran, CBS News has confirmed the new deployment will include more Patriot missile batteries and other force protection systems.

"I don't think Iran wants to fight, and I certainly don't think they want to fight with us," the president told reporters after the announcement.

“I think it's going to be very good in the Middle East,” @realDonaldTrump says after announcing the U.S. will be sending 1,500 more troops to the Persian Gulf. “I don't think Iran wants to fight, and I certainly don't think they want to fight with us.” https://t.co/CDlmOCBfXb pic.twitter.com/VxIalzxHsK — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 24, 2019

Following the announcement, the Trump administration declared it will bypass congressional review and move ahead with arm sales to Saudi Arabia, citing threats the kingdom faces from Iran.

On Thursday, the president granted Attorney General William Barr the authority to declassify U.S. intelligence documents related to his investigation into the origins of the Russia probe. The attorney general has previously said he believes "spying" occured into the Trump campaign in 2016.

Following the president's order for intelligence agencies to cooperate with Barr's review, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats put out a statement saying the Intelligence Community will provide all "appropriate information" requested by the Justice Department. Director Coats also expressed confidence that the attorney general will "protect highly sensitive classified information that, if publicly released, would put our national security at risk."

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., called the move "un-American."

While Trump stonewalls the public from learning the truth about his obstruction of justice, Trump and Barr conspire to weaponize law enforcement and classified information against their political enemies. The coverup has entered a new and dangerous phase. This is un-American. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 24, 2019

And as deadly storms left at least three people dead across the Midwest earlier this week, the Senate passed a $19 billion disaster relief package for communities and farmers affected by natural disasters on Thursday. But freshman Republican Congressman Chip Roy of Texas blocked final passage by objecting to a procedural vote, which would have allowed the bill to pass through the House without the full chamber present.

Infrastructure talks were also stalled this week as the president walked out of a meeting with Democrats after Speaker Pelosi accused him of engaging in a "cover-up."

Making a surprise appearance in the White House Rose Garden afterwards, Trump warned Democrats he couldn't work with them until they "get these phony investigations over with."

While announcing $16 billion in aid to farmers affected by the ongoing trade war with China on Thursday, the president quickly shifted topics to blast Speaker Pelosi, declaring her "crazy" and "a mess."

Trump then called on top White House aides to defend, on camera, his "calm" temperament in the meeting.

Pelosi tweeted in response: "When the 'extremely stable genius' starts acting more presidential, I'll be happy to work with him on infrastructure, trade and other issues."

When the “extremely stable genius” starts acting more presidential, I’ll be happy to work with him on infrastructure, trade and other issues. https://t.co/tfWVkj9CLT — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 23, 2019

The Trump administration was accused of "cover-up" of a different nature on Thursday after CBS News reported that another migrant child died in September in U.S. custody.

The 10-year-old girl from El Salvador was the first of six migrant children to die in U.S. custody in the past eight months, but her death had not been reported before Wednesday.

