Trump speaks to reporters in the Rose Garden -- live stream

President Donald Trump is addressing reporters at the White House on Wednesday but holding an availability in the Rose Garden. The president's comments come as Democratic leaders are meeting with Mr. Trump at the White House where the group is discussing a potential infrastructure deal totaling a whopping $2 trillion. Despite that, Mr. Trump focused his remarks on the special counsel's Russia investigation, once again reminding reporters that "no collusion, no obstruction" took place.

"The crime was committed on the other side, well see how that turns out," the president suggested, knocking Democrats for continuing to carry out investigations of his administration. He called the probe into his White House a "takedown attempt of the President of the United States," and later blamed the news media for "dishonest" reporting on the Russia investigation.

"It was a total horrible thing that happened to our country, it hurt us in so many ways," said Mr. Trump.

The president bemoaned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's comments earlier on Wednesday in which she said that she believed the president has engaged in a "cover up" but stopped short of calling for impeachment.

"We do believe that it's important to follow the facts. We believe that no one is above the law, including the President of the United States and we believe that the President of the United States is engaged in a coverup," said Pelosi after leaving a meeting on investigations and oversight this morning.

"Well it turns out I'm the most, and I think most of you would agree to this, I'm the most transparent president probably in the history of this country," the president remarked.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, called for Democrats to "get these phony investigations over with."

Kathryn Watson and Emily Tillett contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.