Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters after blasting Trump's "temper tantrum" -- live stream

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill one day after bipartisan talks on infrastructure seemingly fell apart after the president appeared inflamed by remarks Pelosi made Wednesday morning following a meeting with the Democratic caucus.

Earlier that morning, Pelosi told reporters the president engaged in a "cover-up," a claim the president dismissed as absurd in a 12-minute long tirade against Democrats in the Rose Garden. "We did nothing wrong," he said. "They would have loved to say we colluded ... they were out to get us." He later called the entire Mueller investigation "a takedown attempt at the president of the United States."

Later, in a letter to the Democratic caucus, Pelosi criticized Mr. Trump, claiming the president only "seems to be concerned with his own" job.

"He threatened to stop working with Democrats on all legislation unless we end oversight of his Administration and he had a temper tantrum for us all to see," Pelosi wrote.

The speaker meanwhile implored her colleagues to continue to press ahead with legislative business at hand, including developing an infrastructure package, "regardless of the president's behavior."