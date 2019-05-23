Trump announces new subsidies to farmers admit trade war with China

Flanked by farmers and ranchers from across the country, President Trump announced $16 billion in new subsidies to farmers and ranchers through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as the U.S.-China trade war continues. Mr. Trump suggested the billions of dollars would come through Treasury coffers as a result of tariffs.

Mr. Trump insists he is behind the men and women who support the nation's agricultural industry, even as they suffer from the tariffs he has imposed. Mr. Trump has pushed for additional subsidies for farmers. Tensions between China and the U.S. have risen in recent days, as both countries brace for the impact of tariff hikes.

The president took a dig at Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, saying she lacks the capacity to understand the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement he wants Congress to pass.

"She's a mess," the president said.

"Our great Patriot Farmers will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of what is happening now," the president tweeted earlier this month. "Hopefully China will do us the honor of continuing to buy our great farm product, the best, but if not your Country will be making up the difference based on a very high China buy...This money will come from the massive Tariffs being paid to the United States for allowing China, and others, to do business with us. The Farmers have been "forgotten" for many years. Their time is now!"

Meanwhile, the president has been tearing into Democrats after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested, more than once now, that he is involved in a "cover-up" in withholding information from Congress. The president cut short an infrastructure meeting with Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats, citing Pelosi's comments.

"I just wanted to let you know that I walked into the room and I told Sen. Schumer, Speaker Pelosi I want to do infrastructure, I want to do it more than you want to do it, I'd be really good at that, that's what I do," the president said. "But you know what, you can't do it under these circumstances. So get these phony investigations over with."

The president's meeting is in the Roosevelt Room at 3:15 p.m.