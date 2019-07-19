Sunday: Cheney, Schiff, Booker

President Trump doubled down on his attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color on Friday, saying it is a "disgrace" what Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan have said about the United States.

This comes after a week of back-and-forth attacks that started on Sunday when the president tweeted that the "Progressive Democrat Congresswomen" should "go back" to their countries. It escalated at a campaign rally on Wednesday when Mr. Trump took direct aim at Omar, a Somali-American, and his supporters chanted "send her back."

Omar has hit back, saying to a crowd of people who greeted her at the airport in Minnesota, "We are going to continue being a nightmare to this president because his policies are a nightmare to us."

Also today, Britain's foreign secretary said Iranian authorities seized two vessels Friday in the Strait of Hormuz, the latest in a week of increasing tensions between Iran and Western countries.

And as we look ahead to next week, former special counsel Robert Mueller will testify before the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees on July 24 about the findings of his report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Democratic staffers for both committees say that lawmakers intend to press the former special counsel to tell a "much clearer narrative" to the American people about the president's conduct.

Plus, CNN announced the lineup for the second Democratic presidential debate on July 30 and 31 after the Democratic National Committee announced the 20 presidential candidates who qualified.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

We'll talk to House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming (@Liz_Cheney).



We'll hear from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-California (@RepAdamSchiff).

We'll also talk to Senator and 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate Cory Booker, D-New Jersey (@CoryBooker).



CBS News Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto (@SalvantoCBS) and CBS News Political Correspondent Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) will join us with the latest polling from CBS News' Battleground Tracker.

And as always, we'll turn to our panel for some perspective on the week that was:

Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) of Washington Post

(@rachaelmbade) of Washington Post Lanhee Chen (@lanheechen) of the Hoover Institution

(@lanheechen) of the Hoover Institution Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) of The New York Times, CBS News Political Analysis

(@jbouie) of The New York Times, CBS News Political Analysis CBS News White House Correspondent Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS)

On TV, the radio, and streaming online, don't miss "Face the Nation" this Sunday! Click here for your local listings.

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook,Twitter, and Instagram.