Iran says it seized British oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Tehran, Iran — Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it has seized British oil tanker, the Stena Impero, in the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement comes one day after the U.S. said it destroyed an Iranian drone.

The military branch said the tanker over "non-compliance with international maritime laws and regulations" and has transferred the vessel to an Iranian port.

The company that owns the tanker, Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management, said the vessel was approached by unidentified small crafts and a helicopter on Wednesday. "We are presently unable to contact the vessel which is now heading north towards Iran," the company said in a statement.

There are 23 people aboard the tanker and no reported injuries, the company said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.